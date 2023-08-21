Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after Week 2 of the 2023 preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 during the preseason, and here, we dive into what the 53-man roster could look like Week 1 vs Denver.
By Brad Weiss
Offensive Line (9): Kolton Miller, Greg Van Roten, Dylan Parham, Andre James, Thayer Munford Jr., Jermaine Eluemunor, Alex Bars, Dalton Wagner, McClendon Curtis
The Raiders offensive line has played very well this summer, and when all is said and done, cuts are going to be tough for Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler with this unit. Of course, Kolton Miller returns as the left tackle, but will it be 2022 starter Jermaine Eluemunor who starts on the right side, or second-year player Thayer Munford Jr.
Battles for starting jobs are raging in the interior of the offensive line as well, with Greg Van Roten possibly being the other starting guard opposite Dylan Parham in 2023. Andre James will return as the center, and rounding out the group could be a couple of undrafted rookies who certainly look the part this preseason.
Dalton Wagner and McClendon Curtis have an inside edge to make the 53-man roster, as Netane Muti has struggled. Alex Bars started a bunch of games for the Raiders last season, and will be back with the squad in 2023, but his job as a starter may be in jeopardy with how good Van Roten looks right now.