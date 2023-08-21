Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after Week 2 of the 2023 preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 during the preseason, and here, we dive into what the 53-man roster could look like Week 1 vs Denver.
By Brad Weiss
Defensive Tackles (6): Jerry Tillery, Bilal Nichols, Neil Farrell Jr., Matthew Butler, John Jenkins, Byron Young
The Raiders defensive line is another group that is going to be interesting to keep an eye on when cuts are made later this month. Jerry Tillery and Bilal Nichols are the presumed starters at defensive tackle, while 2022 draft picks Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. are likely to make the team as well.
Byron Young was a third-round pick of the Raiders this April, so he is not getting cut, while John Jenkins should bring veteran leadership to the group as well. However, other players like Nesta Jade Silvera and Adam Butler are also making strong cases to make the 53-man roster.
Defensive Ends (5): Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Tyree Wilson, Jordan Willis, Malcolm Koonce
The Raiders selected Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick this past April, and now that he is healthy, expect him to be a real weapon for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Maxx Crosby returns as the heart and soul of this defense, and I believe he will challenge for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2023.
Chandler Jones will hopefully bounce back from a bad 2022 season with the Raiders, and based on playing time this preseason, I like Jordan Willis and Malcolm Koonce to make the team as well. Overall, this could be a very productive group for the Raiders in 2023.