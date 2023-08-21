Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after Week 2 of the 2023 preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 during the preseason, and here, we dive into what the 53-man roster could look like Week 1 vs Denver.
By Brad Weiss
Linebackers (5): Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Drake Thomas, Amari Burney
Linebacker was a position of concern going into this year's training camp, but players have really stepped up across the last few weeks. Robert Spillane made his Raiders debut on Saturday, and as the big free agent pickup at the position, he is certainly going to make the team's Week 1 roster for the Denver matchup.
Divine Deablo will wear the greet dot for the Raiders, and Luke Masterson has done everything in his power to be a part of the Raiders 2023 regular season roster. Amari Burney looks the part of an NFL linebacker after being drafted in the sixth-round in April, and the more I see of Drake Thomas, the more I want him on this team.
Cornerbacks (5): Marcus Peters, Jakorian Bennett, Nate Hobbs, Brandon Facyson, David Long Jr.
Cuts from the cornerback position are going to be tough this summer, which is not something you are used to hearing from the Raiders. As it stands, Marcus Peters, Nate Hobbs, and rookie Jakorian Bennett figure to be the three starters, but what will the depth chart look like behind them when all is said and done.
David Long Jr. I believe is a lock to make the team, and Brandon Facyson also was brought in here to potential start for the Raiders in 2023. Amik Robertson, Duke Shelley, Tyler Hall, and Sam Webb could all make this roster as well, but for now, I only see five cornerbacks who are potential locks to make the 53-man roster.