Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after Week 2 of the 2023 preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 during the preseason, and here, we dive into what the 53-man roster could look like Week 1 vs Denver.
By Brad Weiss
Safeties (4): Marcus Epps, Trevon Moehrig, Christopher Smith II, Isaiah Pola-Mao
Marcus Epps arrives from Philadelphia this season and he could be the main reason this defensive backfield takes a giant leap forward in 2023. Trevon Moehrig looks a lot better playing alongside him, and there is depth behind them in Christopher Smith II and Isaiah Pola-Mao.
Roderic Teamer could also make the team this summer, but after his 50-yard INT return against the Los Angeles Rams, Pola-Mao is cementing his spot on the roster. Maybe the Raiders keep five safeties, as Teamer is a special teams ace, but right now, our 53-man roster leaves Teamer on the outside looking in.
Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer
No change here, as Daniel Carlson is locked in as the kicker for the Raiders, and is one of the best in the game. He has been automatic for the Silver and Black this summer, and really since he joined the organization from Minnesota, so I expect another monster season out of him in 2023.
AJ Cole is one of the best young punters in the game, and I have seen nothing from Jacob Bobenmoyer that should give concern he cannot replace Trent Sieg as the long-snapper. As a whole, this is one of the best trios in the game.