Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
204 Ventrell Miller LB | Florida
The Raiders add a little more depth to their linebacker group with the selection of Ventrell Miller out of Florida with the 204th overall pick. Miller is a bit undersized at 5-11 but has solid bulk at over 230 lbs and is reminiscent of former Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow.
The former Florida Gator is more of an off ball linebacker but he has also shown some bite as a situational pass rusher as well. His compact build can be one of his strengths as he plays with great Leverage and is known for playing bigger than his listed size. Scouts note that he plays the game with a violent approach and is a more than willing tackler and thumper in space.
Miller projects to be more of a weak side linebacker than a mike in the Raiders defense and it will take some time for him to develop but he looks to be a solid special teamer at the very least. He has good upside if he can translate his violent approach and good instincts to the pro level and as a guy we are willing to gamble on with a pick in the 200s.