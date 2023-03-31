Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
214 Trevor Reid OT | Louisville
By my last count the Raiders currently have 20 offensive tackles on the roster but just hear me out on this selection. Trevor Reid is the definition of a pure athlete for his position and is the type of guy that you gamble on at this point in the draft.
Reid measures in at a statuesque 6-5 and 297 lb but runs a 40 that you would expect from a tight end or defensive end at 4.85 seconds. He also has a 84 in wingspan which is in the 98th percentile for his position and is another member of the Bruce Feldman Freaks List.
The Raiders would grab him here and hope to stash him as a project where he could develop into perhaps the next elite left tackle. He played exclusively that position at Louisville his last two seasons and clearly has the athleticism for the role. He is a very raw prospect that needs a lot of polish but his measurables and athleticism are things that you gamble on this late in the draft.