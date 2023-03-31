Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
220 Keaton Mitchell RB | East Carolina
I know what you're thinking with this pick and it's probably “ not another running back!”. Well Keaton Mitchell is not just another running back as the East Carolina star is one of the fastest and most dynamic players in this draft. Mitchell is on the smaller side at 5-7 and 180 lb but he makes up for that lack of size with Incredible speed and athleticism. He ran a 4.37 40 and showed off a 38-in and 126 in vertical and broad jump at the NFL combine.
The speed he showed off at the combine is reminiscent of another East Carolina product in Chris Johnson, also known as CJ 2k. we're not saying that Mitchell is going to be as good as Johnson, but he has incredible speed that can be utilized in the right situations.
We could see the Raiders deploy him as a potential return man or simply a gadget player in an offense that is a bit short on speed. Give this kid the ball 2-3 times a game and let’s watch the magic happen as he runs past even the fastest defenders in the game.