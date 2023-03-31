Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
231 Will Mallory TE | Miami (FL)
Another mock draft and Another selection of Will Mallory out of Miami in the late rounds. We've covered the fact that the Raiders have signed two tight ends in Austin Hooper and OJ Howard to be their number one and two tight ends, but there's still room for experimentation and additional Talent at the position.
Mallory doesn't bring Elite athleticism to the position but he is a big body with soft hands and precise route running ability. Both Howard and Hooper signed to short-term deals so we could see Mallory being brought in as a potential long-term replacement for both of these guys.
The former Hurricane showed plenty of Talent on an average Miami team and could quickly become a contributor to this Raiders offense. Josh McDaniels loves using multiple tight end sets and having insurance at the position is always a bonus.