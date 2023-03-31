Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
7 Devon Witherspoon CB | Illinois
The debate between who is the better cornerback Prospect this year has been between Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez. Both players have great measurables and can run like the wind but in this case the Raiders go for the more experienced player in Witherspoon out of illinois.
Witherspoon's list of accolades are too many to list in this article but he essentially made all of the All-American first teams across the board and was all-Big Ten first team as well. Witherspoon is not quite as tall as Gonzalez at 5-11 but he has great speed with a 4.39 40 and plays with great physicality for his size.
The former Illini defensive back is the type of player that can transform your defensive backfield and has the potential to be a shutdown corner at the NFL level. There are some concerns about him being undersized at 181 lbs but he can afford to bulk up a bit and not lose any speed. This would be an incredible selection for the Raiders despite their bad luck with early round defensive backs as Witherspoon has the physical and mental traits you look for in an elite player.