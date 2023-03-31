Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
38 B.J. Ojulari EDGE | LSU
This is the first time that I have mocked BJ Ojulari to the Raiders but in this mock draft he is available with the 38th overall pick and he makes perfect sense at this slot. He is an athletic edge rusher who can come in and make an immediate impact to this Raiders defense.
Ojulari measures in at 6-2 and 250 lb and moves incredibly well for his size having run a 4.5940. Many believe he is the second best outright defensive end in this draft class and protect him to be a first round pick. He has the statistics to back up his measurables as he has recorded 17 sacks in the last two seasons for LSU.
The former Tiger has great football IQ and showed great leadership as he was named team captain in 2022. He has an arsenal of pass rush moves and he has surely spent time learning from his brother Aziz Ojulari who was drafted by the New York Giants in the second round in 2021.
We love the athleticism that Ojulari brings to the position though he will need to bulk up if he wants to become a three down player. Luckily for the Raiders, he only needs to be a situational pass rusher and he can help add some juice to that unit alongside Chandler Jones and Maxx crosby.