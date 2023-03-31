Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
70 Jack Campbell LB | Iowa
It's highly unlikely that Jack Campbell will be available at this point in the draft but some initial concerns about his athleticism may have contributed to his slide. Campbell has great size at 6-4 and 249 lbs and showed off some impressive athleticism to prove his doubters wrong with an elite broad jump and three-cone drill in the 96th percentile.
The 40 time was a bit less impressive at 4.65 but his vertical and 10 yd split were solid for his position group. Many consider Campbell as the best pure linebacker in this class though it is understandable if folks have guys like Will Anderson and Nolan Smith ranked ahead of him.
Campbell would bring an immediate air of leadership to the Raiders defense and we could see him becoming a coach on the field similar to Luke Kuechly or Fred Warner. The linebacker position is being slowly devalued in the NFL but having a guy like Campbell in the middle of your defense could be the start of a sea change on that unit.