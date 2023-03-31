Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
100 Luke Wypler IOL | Ohio State
The Raiders currently have a ton of tackles on the roster but seem a bit short on interior offensive lineman. With the 100th overall selection that they received from the Darren Waller trade, the Raiders draft a smart and athletic offensive lineman in Luke Wypler out of Ohio state.
Wypler played center almost exclusively at Ohio State and he projects as a potential long-term replacement for Andre James. We can also see him as a potential depth addition at either of the Guard spots as the skill set can be quite similar. We know that the regime is high on Dylan Parham as the potential future center, but competition never hurt anyone.
The former Buckeye has good measurables at 6-3 and 300 lb and his athleticism was on full display at the NFL Combine. He plays with a solid mean streak though he won't overwhelm anyone in the NFL with his strength or physicality. His experience and skills in both the past and run game make him a solid potential addition that can help fill a need right away.