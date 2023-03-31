Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
109 Yaya Diaby DL | Louisville
With the 109th overall pick, the Raiders gamble on the athletic upside of Louisville's Yaya Diaby. Diaby played primarily defensive end for Louisville and is another guy on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List thanks to his 4.51 40, 120-in broad jump, and 37-in vertical.
2022 was Diaby’s best season as he came through with 16 QB hurries and nine sacks on the season. He started to climb up draft boards as a result and his 6-3 and 265 lb frame doesn't hurt either. He is a polished pass rusher who also plays with a great first step and a high motor.
There are some concerns about him playing a bit out of control and not reading and reacting to what the offense is doing. We consider that more of the mental aspect of the game that the Raiders can coach into him and his athleticism and speed give them a great foundation to work with.