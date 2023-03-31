Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
141 Jartavius Martin S | Illinois
If the Raiders make this selection along with Devin Witherspoon, it's possible that we may have three Illinois alumni in the defensive backfield at one time. Jartavius Martin would join Nate Hobbs and Witherspoon and could form the backbone of the Raiders defensive backfield for years to come.
Martin is on the smaller side for a safety at 5-11 and 195 lbs but he showed off some tremendous athleticism at the NFL combine. His 40 time of 4.46 was very impressive but his vertical and broad jump were the highlights as he was in the 100th and 98th percentile for those events at his position.
The Florida native is a willing and aggressive tackler and is also Adept at making plays downfield. There are some concerns about his ability to recognize plays when in zone coverage but that can be coached into him. His athleticism and winning mentality make him a worthy selection at this point in the draft.