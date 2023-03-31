Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
144 Brodric Martin DT | Western Kentucky
We take another swing at defensive tackle with the selection of Brodric Martin out of Western Kentucky. Martin is a physically imposing player at 6-5 and 337 lb and he moves pretty well for that size with a 5.2 second 40.
The Raiders just brought in another big body defensive tackle in John Jenkins out of Miami but they could opt for a younger option at the position if Martin lives up to their expectations. He doesn't have much in terms of raw statistics which is typical for a player like him but he showed great burst off the snap and is strong enough to draw double teams.
He has an incredible wingspan in the 96th percentile, arm length in the 74th, and as we noted is one of the biggest players at this position in his draft class. Sometimes just being an absolutely massive human being is enough of an advantage even at the pro level.