Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7

Khaled Abdallah
NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Justin Casterline/GettyImages
Jake Haener
NFL Combine / Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7

174 Jake Haener QB | Fresno State

In this mock draft, the Raiders miss out on the top quarterback prospects but they get a guy in  Jake Haener who brings some solid upside to the position. Haener is on the smaller side at 5-11 and 210 lb but he makes up for his lack of size with a high football IQ and great accuracy.

 The former Fresno State star was fantastic at the college level and was the best quarterback in the Mountain West in  2022. He's known for having tremendous mental toughness and that translated to a number of big time plays in the clutch for the Bulldogs.

He does not have the athletic upside of some other guys like Malik Cunningham or Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but he is a much more polished passer. His polish and experience could translate to him picking up the McDaniel's offense quite easily and delivering when called up in case of injury. 

