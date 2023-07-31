One thought for all 90 players on the 2023 Raiders roster entering August
The calendar is about to switch to August, and here, we lay out one thought for every player on the Raiders 90-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders will put the pads on, as they begin a quest to turn around the franchise after a terrible six-win season a year ago. Head coach Josh McDaniels has a lot of talent to choose from in terms of getting this roster to 53 men for the Week 1 matchup against Denver, and the position battles should be must-watch all summer long.
Here, we share one thought for each of the 90 players on the current Raiders roster entering August.
Raiders quarterbacks a nice blend of vets and a rookie
Jimmy Garoppolo: The veteran will be entering his first season with the Raiders, but he has a lot of familiarity with head coach Josh McDaniels. If he can stay healthy, expect the Raiders to win more games than expected in 2023.
Brian Hoyer: Another veteran who has experience with Josh McDaniels, Brian Hoyer will battle it out with Aidan O'Connell for the backup job this summer. Hoyer is an excellent mentor, and O'Connell will benefit from working alongside him all season long.
Aidan O'Connell: The rookie from Purdue is not going to earn the starting job this summer, but he can do a lot to get the Raiders trust in terms of being their quarterback of the future. O'Connell is a former walk-on with the Boilermakers so he has no issues defying the odds.