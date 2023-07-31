One thought for all 90 players on the 2023 Raiders roster entering August
The calendar is about to switch to August, and here, we lay out one thought for every player on the Raiders 90-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders cornerback room the best it has been in years
Marcus Peters: The Raiders added the former All-Pro to the cornerback room recently, and he brings legitimacy to the cornerback spot. If he is close to the player he used to be, the Raiders have a legitimate CB1 for the first time in a long time.
David Long Jr.: Long and Duke Shelley were to veteran free agents the Raiders brought in this offseason, and were expected to have the inside track on a starting job. With Peters arrival, they will now be battling for a starting role.
Duke Shelley: As we stated earlier, Shelley is going to have to battle for a starting job this summer, and that is a good problem for the Raiders to have.
Nate Hobbs: If Nate Hobbs returns to the form he showed as a rookie back in 2021, the Raiders could have one of the better young slot cornerbacks in the NFL. Got to stop playing softball though.
Amik Robertson: The best cornerback for the Raiders last season, Amik Robertson is likely delegated to a depth role with the additions Las Vegas made this offseason.
Brandon Facyson: Another veteran signing, Facyson returns to the Raiders after a year stint in Indianapolis, and provides the team with solid, veteran depth on the outside.
Ike Brown: With Jordan Perryman's injury, the Raiders decided to bring in Ike Brown, but he is going to have a tough time with all the talent at cornerback ahead of him this summer.
Sam Webb: Based on the talent at the position last season, Sam Webb played in 17 games, but it will be hard for him to even make the roster in 2023.
Tyer Hall: Tyler Hall is a talented young cornerback that I believe will be one of the last standing when the 53-man roster is announced for Week 1 against Denver,
Jakorian Bennett: Forget making the roster, Jakorian Bennett is so good that when all is said and done, he will be a starting cornerback for the Raiders as a rookie.
Bryce Cosby: With so much talent ahead of him on the depth chart, Bryce Cosby will likely be on the practice squad this season.
Azizi Hearn: Hearn has NFL size, but he likely is not more than just a camp body.