One thought for all 90 players on the 2023 Raiders roster entering August
The calendar is about to switch to August, and here, we lay out one thought for every player on the Raiders 90-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders safety group relying on Marcus Epps in a big way
Marcus Epps: Maybe the arrival on defense that I am most excited for. Marcus Epps helped the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last season and brings incredible talent, leadership, and experience to this position group.
Tre'Von Moehrig: One of the players on this defense with the most eyes on him this summer, and during the reular season will be Tre'Von Moehrig. He was solid as a rooke in 2021, but took a step backward last season, so hopefully the arrival of Epps can help him figure things out.
Jaquan Johnson: Jaquan Johnson is a veteran safety who should bring depth as a backup safety in 2023. He will have competition this summer, but the hope is that he can crack the roster.
Roderic Teamer: Roderic Teamer made the Raiders 53-man roster out of camp last year, but with more talent at the position in 2023, the hill is going to be harder to climb.
Isaiah Pola-Mao: This is a kid who is turning heads in camp this year, and when all is said and done, could be a sleeper to crack the 53-man roster.
Jaydon Grant: Camp body at the position group, but Grant has seven-years college experience, so he could hang on as a practice squad player.
Chris Smith II: A steal of a Day 3 pick by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft, Chris Smith II not only will make the roster, but could challenge for a starting job at some point during his rookie season.