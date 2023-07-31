One thought for all 90 players on the 2023 Raiders roster entering August
The calendar is about to switch to August, and here, we lay out one thought for every player on the Raiders 90-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders specialists may be the best trio in football
Daniel Carlson: Arguably the best kicker in the NFL, Daniel Carlson has been almost automatic since the Raiders picked him up off the scrapheap from Minnesota few years back. Carlson is money when it comes to extra points, can nail 50-plus yard field goals, and overall, has proven to be a clutch player for the Raiders time and time again.
AJ Cole: One of the great young punters in the NFL, AJ Cole has become a lethal weapon for the Raiders. Expect him to continue to add to his impressive resume in 2023.
Jacob Bobenmoyer: One of the surprising moves of the offseason. the Raiders replaced Trent Sieg with Jacob Bobenmoyer, and it will be interesting to see him build chemistry with the specialists this summer.