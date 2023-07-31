One thought for all 90 players on the 2023 Raiders roster entering August
The calendar is about to switch to August, and here, we lay out one thought for every player on the Raiders 90-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders running backs will need to step up with no Josh Jacobs
Zamir White: The second-year running back from Georgia is going to get every opportunity with Josh Jacobs away from camp. If he can shoulder the load, the team could have Jacobs's replacement for the long-term already on the roster.
Ameer Abdullah: Veteran body who can spell the starter when need be, and also be a playmaker in the passing game. He will battle it out with Brandon Bolden and try to stave away the young running backs on this roster.
Brandon Bolden: Another former member of the New England Patriots who is entering his second season in the Silver and Black. Bolden is getting up there in age, but he has the trust of Josh McDaniels and has an inside track to make the 53-man roster.
Austin Walter: Young running back who impressed during training camp last year and in the preseason. If any one of these young running backs is going to supplant either Abdullah or Bolden, I believe this is the guy.
Brittain Brown: Like White, Brittan Brown was a draft pick of the Raiders in 2022, though not much is expected from him in Year 2. He will be lucky to remain on the practice squad this season.
Sincere McCormick: McCormick was a star during his time with UTSA, but has yet to get traction at the pro level. He has a long road to make the roster out of camp, and will likely be cut later next month.
Josh Jacobs never signed his franchise tag so he is not under contract