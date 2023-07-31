One thought for all 90 players on the 2023 Raiders roster entering August
The calendar is about to switch to August, and here, we lay out one thought for every player on the Raiders 90-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders wide receiver group one of the best in football
Davante Adams: The best wide receiver in all of football, Adams had a record-breaking first season in Las Vegas, and all eyes are on him to lead this group once again in 2023. I believe he could be in for his best season as a pro.
Hunter Renfrow: A healthy Hunter Renfrow is a dangerous Hunter Renfrow, and he looks healthy and happy this summer. Expect him to be an absolute menace in the slot this season.
Jakobi Meyers: A huge pickup for the Raiders this offseason, Jakobi Meyers is another former New England Patriots player on the current Raiders roster. He led the Pats in receiving yards the last three seasons, and while he won't do that in Las Vegas, he is going to be an excellent No. 2 to Adams.
DeAndre Carter: One of the many veterans the Raiders brought in at wide receiver this free agency period, DeAndre Carter can be an asset on offense and special teams. He should survive the cuts and be one of the final wideouts to make the roster.
Tre Tucker: A surprise draft pick at No. 100 overall, Tre Tucker has outstanding speed, and will be utilized as a rookie in the passing game. However, his biggest contributions may come in the return game.
Phillip Dorsett: Phillip Dorsett has familiarity with Josh McDaniels, and that will help him earn a roster spot this summer. the real question is whether or not he can stay healthy.
Keelan Cole: The Raiders brought back Keelan Cole with a one-year deal this offseason, but he could end up being a cut candidate when all is said and done. He is a savvy veteran, but there may be too much talent in the position group for him to make the 53-man.
Cam Sims: The former Alabama wideout played his entire career in Washington before signing with the Raiders this offseason. He looked good in OTAs but has an outside chance to make the roster.
Chris Lacy: This is a guy who could just be a camp body, as he has not played in an NFL game since 2019. He did get his start in New England, so keep an eye on that.
DJ Turner: Turner is back with the Raiders in 2023, this after making the roster last offseason. He is a talented guy but may be relegated to the practice squad this summer as the position group is deeper than it was a year ago.
Kristian Wilkerson: Wilkerson is a former member of the New England Patriots, and that is pretty much all he has going for him to make the roster this summer.