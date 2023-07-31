One thought for all 90 players on the 2023 Raiders roster entering August
The calendar is about to switch to August, and here, we lay out one thought for every player on the Raiders 90-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders fine at tight end despite now Waller, Moreau
Michael Mayer: The second-round pick will be expected to produce in a big way in Year 1 if he can beat out the veterans for the role of TE1. Based on his size, speed, and blocking ability, Mayer could end up being an elite player in the league sooner than later.
OJ Howard: OJ Howard is a former first-round pick, though he has not played like one in his NFL career. He will get a chance to be a top-3 tight end on the 2023 Raiders, but will have tough competition in camp.
Austin Hooper: The Raiders will have solid depth at tight end this season, and Austin Hooper figures to play a role in Josh McDaniels's offense. He is a good veteran player who should help Mayer along.
Jesper Horsted: One of my sleeper candidates to make the 53-man roster, the Raiders offered Jesper Horsted a new deal this summer, and I believe he has the talent to be active in Week 1.
Cole Fotheringham: General manager Dave Ziegler likes what Cole Fotheringham brings to the table, and his size will definitely play at the NFL level, but there is too much talent on this roster for him to move up the depth chart this summer.
John Samuel Shenker: Another camp body, John Samuel Shenker will need a miracle to make the team, though he could land on the practice squad.