One thought for all 90 players on the 2023 Raiders roster entering August
The calendar is about to switch to August, and here, we lay out one thought for every player on the Raiders 90-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders OTs suddenly a deep and talented group
Kolton Miller: The unquestioned anchor of the Raiders offensive line, I believe that Kolton Miller makes his first Pro Bowl this season.
Jermaine Eluemunor: What a find Jermaine Eluemunor was last season, as he earned a new contract with the Raiders. If healthy, he will be the team's RT all season long.
Justin Murray: Murray is a veteran lineman who played in five games for the Buffalo Bills last season. He is good enough to make the Raiders roster, but will have plenty of competition this summer.
Justin Herron: Another former New England Patriots player, Justin Herron is healthy and ready to compete for not only a roster spot but possibly the starting right tackle job.
Dalton Wagner: A undrafted rookie free agent, Dalton Wagner has the size and power to play at the next level, but for the first time in a long time, there may be too much depth ahead of him at offensive tackle.
Brandon Parker: Incredibly, Brandon Parker is still on the Raiders roster, though I find it hard to believe he will make the 53-man this offseason. A former third-round pick of the Raiders, he has never been able to succeed at the NFL level.
Thayer Munford Jr.: Thayer Munford Jr. is someone to keep an eye on this summer, and this season, as the former seventh-round pick could end up being a long-term play for the Raiders at right tackle.