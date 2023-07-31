One thought for all 90 players on the 2023 Raiders roster entering August
The calendar is about to switch to August, and here, we lay out one thought for every player on the Raiders 90-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders interior OL have a lot to prove in 2023
Andre James: The team's starting center, I expect a big season from Andre James in 2023, his first without quarterback Derek Carr under center.
Dylan Parham: One of the players who could have a breakout season in 2023, Dylan Parham started all 17 games as a rookie in 2022, and I believe could be a Pro Bowl player before all is said and done.
Alex Bars: Right now, Alex Bars is the favorite to be a starting offensive guard for the Raiders in 2023, but he has a lot of players coming for his job.
Greg Van Roten: A veteran who could end up cracking the starting lineup in 2023, Greg Van Roten will prove to be a solid pickup for the Raiders, and likely start a handful of games.
Hroniss Grasu: The team's backup center, this will be Grasu's third season with the Raiders, and the hope is, they can retain him on the practice squad.
Netane Muti: One of a handful of players who will fight for a starting offensive guard spot, Netane Muti is definitely someone to keep an eye on this summer.
Vitaliy Gurman: Vitaliy Gurman will be a camp body for the Raiders, but his ability to play guard and tackle is intriguing.
Jordan Meredith: Jordan Meredith was one of the final cuts for the Raiders last summer, and eventually, made his NFL debut late in the 2022 NFL season. Look for another strong camp for him in 2023.
McClendon Curtis: An undrafted rookie free agent, McClendon Curtis is going to impress the Raiders this summer, and at worst, will be signed to the practice squad after camp.