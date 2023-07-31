One thought for all 90 players on the 2023 Raiders roster entering August
The calendar is about to switch to August, and here, we lay out one thought for every player on the Raiders 90-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Do the Raiders have enough talent at DT?
Bilal Nichols: Bilal Nichols may be the biggest name in terms of the Raiders group at defensive tackle, but I do not believe his roster spot is safe this summer.
Jerry Tillery: A former first-round pick, Jerry Tillery came to the Raiders during the 2022 regular season, and the team rewarded him with a new deal this summer. Big expectations for Tillery in 2023.
Neil Farrell Jr.: Second-year player Neil Farrell Jr. is someone to be excited about, as he could have a breakout season in 2023. After a so-so rookie campaign, I like Farrell to make his mark in Year 2.
Matthew Butler: Another second-year player, Matthew Butler is another guy who had a solid offseason for the Raiders. If he and Farrell can step up in Year 2, it significantly improves this group as a whole.
John Jenkins: Veteran John Jenkins is certain to push for a roster spot this summer, and after appearing in 16 games for Miami last season, the journeyman may have found a home in Las Vegas.
Kyle Peko: The Raiders brought in Kyle Peko this past week, bringing him back after an eight-game run with the team in 2022. The veteran brings depth and talent to the position and will battle with the younger players for a spot n the roster.
Adam Butler: Adam Butler is another former member of the New England Patriots that is battling for a roster spot this summer. He missed all of last year after failing a physical with the Miami Dolphins.
Byron Young: The Raiders third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Byron Young is a talented player but is currently on the injured list to start his NFL career. Keep an eye on when he gets back.
Nesta Jade Silvera: The Raiders seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Nesta Jade Silvera should get some opportunity this summer, but will likely start his NFL career on the team's practice duad.