One thought for all 90 players on the 2023 Raiders roster entering August
The calendar is about to switch to August, and here, we lay out one thought for every player on the Raiders 90-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders edge rushers could be dangerous in 2023
Maxx Crosby: One of the best edge rushers in the NFL, Maxx Crosby is well on his way to being an all-time Raiders great.
Chandler Jones: The hope is that the Raiders can get a better effort from Chandler Jones than they got a year ago. Based on how he looks early this summer, he could be in for a big season.
Tyree Wilson: The No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tyree Wilson is starting his rookie camp out on the injured list. No telling when he will return, but when he does, he figures to add to the Raiders impressive pass rush.
Jordan Willis: The 28-year-old journeyman defensive end will push for a roster spot this summer, putting pressure on guys like Malcolm Koonce, Adam Plant, and Isaac Rochell.
Isaac Rochell: The Raiders signed Isaac Rochell to a contract in December of last year, and brought him back last week for another go-around with the team. He is a veteran guy and brings depth to the roster this summer.
Adam Plant: Many fans like Adam Plant to shock this summer, and make the 53-man roster out of camp. There is a lot of talent ahead of him, but the former UNLV star may have what it takes to be a sleeper candidate for a roster spot.
David Agoha: The Raiders signed David Agoha from the NFL International Player Pathway Program, and I believe he will be a camp body in 2023, with a chance to make the practice squad.
Malcolm Koonce: What a big summer this is for Malcolm Koonce, a former third-round pick of the Raiders. The talent is deeper than it has been in a while at the edge rusher spots, and Koonce may be on the outside looking in.
George Tarlas: Development project, but has a skill set that should allow him to stick around most of the summer.