One thought for all 90 players on the 2023 Raiders roster entering August
The calendar is about to switch to August, and here, we lay out one thought for every player on the Raiders 90-man roster.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders very thin at linebacker
Robert Spillane: The Raiders biggest addition at the linebacker position this offseason, Robert Spillane has big expectations this season. He was a solid player in Pittsburgh, but the Raiders need him to take another step forward in Las Vegas.
Divine Deablo: All eyes on Divine Deablo this summer, as he puts on the green dot, and is expected to be a leader for this Raiders defense. Deablo has the skill set to be a star at the NFL level, and hopefully, he can stay healthy in Year 3.
Luke Masterson: Luke Masterson took advantage of his opportunities last season, and goes into camp this year as a favorite to earn a roster spot. Right now, he is a top-3 linebacker on this roster.
Amari Burney: The Raiders sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Amari Burney has a golden opportunity for significant playing time in Year 1. He has the athleticism to be an impact player.
Darien Butler: Darien Butler made the Raiders 53-man roster out of camp last summer, and could certainly do so again in 2023.
Kana'i Mauga: Mauga will have a hard time making this roster even at a position group that lacks talent and depth.
Curtis Bolton: Curtis Bolton got some playing time last season, and within a position group looking for playmakers, he is going to get another long look this summer.
Drake Thomas: Another UDFA that I like to have a big summer and earn a spot on the 53-man roster. He could project as a three-down linebacker at the NFL level.