Las Vegas Raiders absolutely cannot let Antonio Pierce get away
The Las Vegas Raiders have found their next head coach, as Antonio Pierce has brought the team back to life since taking over.
By Keith Ricci
Raiders starting to roll under Pierce
The Raiders have won 4 of Pierce’s 7 games as interim head coach. Two blow-out wins (Giants, Chargers), two one-score wins (Jets, Chiefs), two one-score losses (Dolphins, Vikings) and a two-touchdown loss (Chiefs) in a game where the Raiders led 14-0 (almost 17-0 if Carlson didn’t miss).
In other words, the Raiders have been in every game since Pierce took over.
With just two games remaining in the season, the Raiders are still alive for the AFC West title and therefore also still eligible for an AFC wild card spot. The 2023 Raiders were once a dead horse, but now, by the will of Antonio Pierce, they’re a thoroughbred chugging down the final stretch at the Kentucky Derby with their eyes on the lead horse.
Consider this my full endorsement of Antonio Pierce as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.