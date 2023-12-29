Las Vegas Raiders absolutely cannot let Antonio Pierce get away
The Las Vegas Raiders have found their next head coach, as Antonio Pierce has brought the team back to life since taking over.
By Keith Ricci
Pierce must be better in game management
My only criticism of Pierce this season is that his game management can use improvement. It’s no surprise that a young guy with no NFL head coaching experience would have these hiccups in his first 7 games. However, I’ve seen him excel enough in other areas to feel confident that it will improve as he continues to grow in the role.
Even if the Raiders completely collapse these final two games of the season, I think Pierce’s prior 7 games outweigh everything else and ignoring the final two games would be a risk worth taking to give him a full offseason to prepare for his first full season.
And perhaps, by keeping Pierce, the rest of the defensive coaching staff has a chance to stay and continue to build a top-tier defense – rather than starting over with a new head coach and his brand-new staff. (like coordinator Patrick Graham whose defense is the talk of the league lately - perhaps Graham will interview for the head coach job himself which makes things interesting considering how important it is to retain him for the sake of the defense)
The players are proud to wear the Silver and Black right now. Allegiant Stadium sounds like the Oakland Coliseum right now. For the first time in a while, Raider Nation is excited to watch their team. The Raiders are competing every week regardless of who they play. The organization has been waiting two decades for the culture to change and they’ve finally found a sure way to do that with Antonio Pierce.