AFC West power rankings after Week 1
The Raiders were the only AFC West team to win in Week 1, but that couldn't possibly mean they jump to the no. 1 spot, right?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Los Angeles Chargers
In one of the wildest games of the weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers ended up falling 36-34 to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. Speaking of Tua, the Dolphins quarterback threw for a whopping 466 yards and three touchdowns on that Chargers defense... ouch.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, used their ground game to keep things interesting. Behind Austin Ekeler (16 for 117) and Joshua Kelly (16 for 91) the Chargers ended the game with 234 yards on the ground. Justin Herbert also finished with 228 yards and a score, with no interceptions, so this game was certainly all about the offenses.
Khalil Mack acknowledged after the game that it was on the defense for why they lost this one, and obviously so. Tyreek Hill went wherever he wanted, all afternoon, and finished with 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. It was flat-out domination on the part of Tua and Hill.
For the Chargers, their offense looked just fine as a whole. Putting up 34 points and losing has to be difficult, and if they're going to turn things around going forward, it has to be on the defensive side. The Chargers take on Tennessee next week.