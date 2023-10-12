AFC West QB Power Rankings: Is Jimmy Garoppolo in the same universe as his rivals?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Russell Wilson, Broncos
The AFC West has been home to great quarterback play, all around, other than Garoppolo. So, to answer the headline’s question, no, he is nowhere near the same atmosphere his three divisional peers are in. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is enjoying a bounce-back year in comparison to a rough 2022 season, although the team is still 1-4 and looking for answers.
On the year, Wilson has thrown for 1,210 yards which is good for 12th in the NFL. He has also tossed 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions in five games.
People can say what they want about the Broncos organization as a whole, and the lack of talent exemplified on their roster, but Wilson has played very well for the most part. The fact is, he needs help. He’s not been the one to blame. Despite a tough outing in Week 5 against the New York Jets, Wilson was still not the main culprit.
This weekend, he will face a tall task going up against the Kansas City Chiefs defense in prime time. It’s likely going to result in another loss for Denver, but the question here is whether Wilson can bounce back and play better than he did against the Jets.