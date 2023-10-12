AFC West QB Power Rankings: Is Jimmy Garoppolo in the same universe as his rivals?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Justin Herbert, Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently in second place behind the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-2 having come off of their bye week, and after a blistering start to the year, quarterback Justin Herbert will look to keep it rolling against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
On the season, Herbert has thrown for 1,106 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception. Again, that’s in four games, which means Herbert has been good enough to lead the NFL’s sixth-ranked passing attack to this point in the season.
His 71.0 percent completion ranks fourth in all of football, and he boasts a solid rating of 106.3. Herbert and the passing attack will be without Mike Williams for the remainder of the year, which means other guys like Joshua Palmer and rookie Quentin Johnston will have to step up. Even without Williams, though, Herbert is good enough to quarterback this offense to a successful season. It will just be on the defense to do its job, as well.
Monday night, Herbert takes on a Cowboys pass defense that ranks second in the NFL, even though they’ve been without top cornerback Trevon Diggs now and will be without him for the remainder of the season.