AFC West QB Power Rankings: Is Jimmy Garoppolo in the same universe as his rivals?
By Ryan Heckman
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
At 4-1, the Kansas City Chiefs are atop the division. But, their offense still doesn’t look as good as we’re used to seeing. Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 1,287 yards on the season which is good for seventh in the league. He’s also tossed 10 touchdown passes to four interceptions, is completing 66.8 percent of his passes and owns a quarterback rating of 96.0.
That rating is well below what we’re used to seeing from Mahomes, who finished last year at 105.2. But, there is still a lot of time left in the season. It sounds funny saying this, but Mahomes and the offense look like they are still figuring things out, which is scary considering their 4-1 record and having won four in a row to this point.
Mahomes has, at times, looked human. But, in the end, he is still leading the division in terms of passing yards and his team sits atop the AFC West overall, so there isn’t a whole lot of room to complain here. Again, this weekend the Chiefs face a Broncos defense that has allowed a league-worst 36.2 points per game on the season and checks in as the fourth-worst pass defense in football.
For now, it doesn’t appear Mahomes is moving out of the no. 1 spot anytime soon.