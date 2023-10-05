AFC West QB Power Rankings based on TD-INT ratio
The quarterback room in Las Vegas certainly doesn't look like the rest of the AFC West
By Ryan Heckman
3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
God forbid I rank Patrick Mahomes third out of four quarterbacks in any type of power rankings piece, but here we are. Mahomes is coming off a Week 4 performance against the New York Jets that saw him look mostly human, for once.
The Chiefs scored 17 points in the first quarter, but just six through the next three. It was a highly uncharacteristic night for Mahomes, who finished throwing two pretty bad interceptions and only went 18-for-30 for 203 yards. We lived in a world, Monday night, where Zach Wilson out-played Patrick Mahomes.
Yeah, re-read that last sentence and try not to vomit or pass out.
Thankfully, the Chiefs were able to rush for 204 yards on the night against the Jets and pull off a close victory. Maybe they had a little help from the officials, too, but that's a story for another day.
On the season, Mahomes has eight touchdown passes to four interceptions, which checks in at no. 3 among his AFC West peers. He is 10th in the NFL with 1,006 passing yards and holds a modest rating of 92.0 overall. But, he has been far from his normal self through four weeks. It's been rather alarming if you're a Cheifs fan, to be quite honest.