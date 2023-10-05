AFC West QB Power Rankings based on TD-INT ratio
The quarterback room in Las Vegas certainly doesn't look like the rest of the AFC West
By Ryan Heckman
2. Russell Wilson, Broncos
The Denver Broncos might be 1-3 on the season, but it appears they are finally seeing the type of quarterback they thought they were getting in Russell Wilson when they traded for him last offseason. The one thing going right, for the Broncos so far, is the fact that Wilson appears to be back to playing excellent football.
Under Sean Payton, Wilson has looked closer to his old self than what we saw over the course of the 2022 campaign. Through four weeks, Wilson has gone 89-of-132 for 1,014 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's averaging a healthy 7.7 yards per attempt and holds a strong rating of 106.7.
Fortunately, there is plenty of time left in the season for the Broncos to turn things around. Their defense is clearly the biggest issue, and they'll have to make a move or two in order to shore things up. Will they make such a move, though? That's a tough question, especially considering the draft capital they've already given up for Wilson and Payton.
Regardless, the Broncos have to be thankful that Wilson is playing good football.