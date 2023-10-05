AFC West QB Power Rankings based on TD-INT ratio
The quarterback room in Las Vegas certainly doesn't look like the rest of the AFC West
By Ryan Heckman
1. Justin Herbert, Chargers
After an 0-2 start, the Los Angeles Chargers are now 2-2 and things are looking up. Justin Herbert started the season fast, but the Chargers simply couldn't win. Now, having won two in a row, Herbert is still sitting pretty on the season and ranks high among his peers.
Through four weeks, Herbert has gone 103-of-145 for 1,106 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception. He is coming off a tough game in Week 4, though, against the Las Vegas Raiders. In that one, Herbert went 13-of-24 for 167 yards, one touchdown and his first interception of the season.
Herbert has been great, though, all things considered. He is averaging 7.6 yards per attempt on the year and holds an impressive rating of 106.3. Maybe the most impressive part of his season, so far, is the fact that he is completing 71 percent of his passes and has thrown it more than just about any other quarterback in the league.
This week, the Chargers have an early bye week before they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, where we could see a fun, high-flying offensive output between Herbert and Dak Prescott.