AFC West QB rankings after NFL draft
By Ryan Heckman
The 2024 NFL Draft saw the Las Vegas Raiders come away boasting the same quarterback room as they had going in.
While it wasn't ideal for the majority of Raiders fans, the outcome didn't come from a lack of effort. Las Vegas did, indeed, try to land a franchise quarterback. But, other teams spoiled that thought.
So, with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell competing for the starting job going into this coming season, where do the two of them compare to the rest of the division?
The Raiders' quarterback situation is far from perfect, but not the worst in the AFC West
4. Bo Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, Broncos
In a "what have you done for me lately" league, the Broncos don't have a whole lot of ammunition to answer that question. Bo Nix is a rookie, having never taken an NFL snap. Zach Wilson is a failed no. 2 overall pick searching for a career resurrection. And, Jarrett Stidham has been a backup, at best, since entering the league.
It's pretty self-explanatory why the Broncos would check in at no. 4 on these rankings. Until one of these guys steps up and proves otherwise, they have the worst quarterback situation in the division.
3. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, Raiders
Even though the Raiders didn't come away with a quarterback in the draft, they still have a better quarterback room than the Broncos -- for now. Nix could end up developing into a solid starter, but for now, Las Vegas still sits ahead of Denver.
Gardner Minshew has won in this league. He keps the Colts competitive last season. Aidan O'Connell is heading into Year 2 with some positives to hang onto. While neither one screams "franchise quarterback," the Raiders still have a better shot at winning games, right now, than the quarterbacks in Denver do.
2. Justin Herbert, Chargers
We go from two teams with unanswered questions, at the quarterback position, to a pair of teams in the opposite situation. The Chargers have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, but now it's all about rebuilding around him. No longer does Herbert have Keenan Allen, Mike Williams or Austin Ekeler.
Now, with Jim Harbaugh at the helm, Herbert is heading into a new era, offensively. At least, the Chargers know what they have in him. In four seasons, Herbert has thrown for over 4,000 yards on three occasions, including a 5,000-yard campaign in 2021.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Coming off back-to-back Super Bowl titles and knowing what we know about him to this point, it would be difficult not to put Patrick Mahomes at the top of any current quarterback rankings, even league-wide. It's a pretty well-known conclusion to call him the best quarterback in the NFL, and he has been for a few years now.
Entering the league in 2017, Mahomes already has six Pro Bowl nods, three Super Bowl victories and a pair of NFL MVP awards.