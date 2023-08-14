Las Vegas Raiders Aidan O'Connell had the best Preseason Week 1 of all rookie QBs
The Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback played most of the snaps in his NFL debut, and put together the best effort of all 2023 rookie QBs in Week 1.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders may have found a steal with O'Connell on Day 3
Of course, it was a preseason game, and the Raiders offensive line did not have Nick Bosa lining up in front of them on Sunday. However, the Raiders also did not play many of their star players as well, including the top-three wide receivers on the roster in Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Hunter Renfrow, while both expected top tight ends also sat this one out.
What O'Connell was able to do with the weapons he was given was definitely impressive, especially when you consider that he was without his starting left tackle and center in this one as well. When times got tough, and the pocket collapsed, he did not panic, but instead, showed a poise that should have Raiders fans excited.
Nobody is jumping to any conclusions that he is going to be the team's starter for the long haul, but even Steve Mariucci, speaking on NFL Total Access after the game was impressed with what O'Connell did.
""This kid is going to be a starter in the National Football League!""- Steve Mariucci on Aidan O'Connell
Young and Stroud will have every chance to figure it out, as will Richardson, Bennett, and all the other quarterbacks taken before O'Connell. However, for at least one week in the preseason, it appears the Raiders got it right by using the No. 135 overall pick on the former Purdue star, and McDaniels may have a young quarterback on his hands that he can mold.