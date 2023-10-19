Las Vegas Raiders: Aidan O'Connell starting is a good thing for Davante Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders are likely to roll with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback on Sunday vs the Bears, and that is a good thing for Davante Adams.
By Brad Weiss
It is no big secret that Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is not happy with his involvement right now. On Wednesday, Adams spoke with the media about how he has to impact the game in a bigger way if the Raiders hope to have the kind of success that Raider Nation is hoping for in 2023.
This past weekend, Adams was clearly frustrated after the team's win against the New England Patriots, and left the facility without even speaking to the media. Adams is a bonafide superstar, and the face of the Raiders offense, so getting him the ball has to be priority No. 1.
The Raiders quarterback in that game, Jimmy Garoppolo, is likely to miss the team's game this weekend after having to go to the hospital during the Patriots game. For Adams, that may be the best thing to get him more involved in the offense.
Speaking on the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, the talented Hondo Carpenter stated that it is going to be Aidan O'Connell who gets the start if Garoppolo cannot play on Sunday. That should be good news for Adams, who was the No. 1 target for the rookie during the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers back in Week 4.
Adams was targeted a team-high 13 times that game, matching Josh Jacobs with eight receptions, and he finished the game with 75 yards. Against the Chicago Bears, O'Connell is going to lean on his superstars, and there is no bigger superstar on that side of the ball than Adams.
Raiders looking for their third straight win
After struggling to a 1-3 start to the season, including losing three straight games, the Raiders have a chance to move to 4-3 on the year with a victory against the Bears in Week 7. The Raiders are in a softer part of their schedule, and though the Detroit Lions present a huge task next weekend, the New York Giants and Jets follow that game.
Chicago will also be without quarterback Justin Fields, and will turn to rookie DII quarterback Tyson Bagent in this one, giving the Raiders defense a much-easier quarterback to try and harass all game long. This is another winnable game for the Silver and Black, and while this season has been a roller coaster in 2023, the Raiders are definitely trending in the right direction right now.
In order to get to the Promised Land, however, they need every bit of No. 17 going forward.