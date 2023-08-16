Aidan O'Connell: The Underdog Story of the Las Vegas Raiders Future Starter
Aidan O'Connell's journey to the Las Vegas Raiders was not an easy one, but like at all other stops, he is taking advantage of his opportunity.
By CJ Errickson
O'Connell's shares some elite company as a Boilermaker.
Aidan's career with Purdue took off as he started 33 total games for the Boilermakers in six years at the university. In that time, he set the record as the school’s all-time leader in completion percentage (66.7%), passing efficiency (141.8), and 500-yard passing games (2). These surpass that of future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees' stats as a Boilermaker.
When it comes to accuracy, O'Connell and Brees may go down as two of the most accurate passers in not just Purdue history, but NFL history in time.
As seen above in his first start, it's the trait that has carried him throughout this football playing career.