Aidan O'Connell: The Underdog Story of the Las Vegas Raiders Future Starter
Aidan O'Connell's journey to the Las Vegas Raiders was not an easy one, but like at all other stops, he is taking advantage of his opportunity.
By CJ Errickson
What does the future hold for O'Connell with the Raiders
As the future unfolds, remember the story of the underdog from Illinois. He has defied the odds time after time and is more than aware that this is just the beginning of a long journey - as there is much to improve and work on.
The Silver and Black have a developmental quarterback for the first time in years. Aidan O'Connell has an incredible mix of quality traits from accuracy, mental toughness, and poise on top of an above-average football I.Q.
In time, it should not surprise anyone if he were to take over the reins and make an impact when called upon. It could be at some point this season, or it could be in three years down the road - just know that O'Connell will be ready.