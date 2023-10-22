Las Vegas Raiders must avoid a let-down to the Chicago Bears in Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders should be heavily favored going into their matchup against Chicago, and need to avoid a let-down.
By Brad Weiss
Going on the road and winning is not an easy task to do in today's NFL, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been no different in 2023. They go into their road matchup with the Chicago Bears with a 1-2 record away from Allegiant Stadium, losing a close one to the Los Angeles Chargers, and getting blown out on the road against the Buffalo Bills.
That game against the Buffalo Bills was played in the NFL's early window, as they had to make the trek east to take on the AFC power, something they will also have to do on Sunday. Fortunately for them, they are not playing an AFC power this time around, but one of the worst teams in the NFL and the NFC in the Chicago Bears.
Raiders cannot afford a let-down game against the Bears
On Friday, the team announced that Brian Hoyer would be the starting quarterback in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, who is missing his second of seven starts already this season. Hoyer will be pitted against Tyson Bagent, a DII rookie who will be making his first NFL start, as well as a player who does not have a fraction of NFL experience Hoyer does.
Despite Garoppolo being out, the Raiders have a significant advantage in this game, no matter who is the starting quarterback. They have more elite talent on both sides of the ball, and after being frustrated about his lack of involvement, you can expect a heavy dose of wide receiver Davante Adams on Sunday, who is more than used to playing the Green Bay Packers.
Las Vegas has an excellent chance to continue to change the tune when it comes to their 2023 season, and they must continue to play good defense against this lowly Chicago Bears offense. They cannot afford to have their typical let-down game against the Bears on Sunday, moving to 4-3 and setting up a huge matchup against Detroit in Week 8.