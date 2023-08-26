3 Las Vegas Raiders banking on a strong 2023 preseason finale
The Las Vegas Raiders wrap up their 2023 preseason against the Dallas Cowboys, and these three players need a strong finale.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys in their 2023 preseason finale, and there is a lot riding on the contest for those on the fringe of the roster. The Raiders have looked strong this preseason, scoring 34 points in each game, and are getting good play up and down the roster at nearly every position group.
Here, with the cuts coming early next week, we take a look at three Raiders who are banking on a strong preseason finale to earn their roster spot.
Amik Robertson
The Raiders best cornerback during the 2022 NFL season was Amik Robertson, but he will have a hard time making the roster this summer. Robertson has had an up-and-down preseason, and with veterans like Marcus Peters, Duke Shelley, and David Long Jr. joining the franchise this offseason, cornerback is actually a loaded position.
Robertson is a talented player, and will likely latch on somewhere else due to the fact he is still young, and has good tape from last season. However, he will need a big Week 3 to clinch his spot on the Raiders 53-man roster for the Denver game.
Matthew Butler
Defensive tackle is another position where there is a logjam of players, and second-year player Matthew Butler will have tough sledding to pass some of the veterans ahead of him. Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery are locks to make the team, while John Jenkins may be too good to cut, while Neil Farrell Jr. and Byron Young should round out the position group.
Butler has had some good moments, especially in joint practices, and he could find his way onto a 53-man roster this summer, just not with the Raiders.
Alex Bars
Alex Bars was a starting offensive guard for the Raiders last season, and was brought back to assume that role again in 2023. However, the addition of Greg Van Roten has moved him down the depth chart, and the Raiders may choose to go with some of the younger players on the roster when all is said and done.
Undrafted rookie free agenct McClendon Curtis could make the team, as could veteran Netane Muti, who is having a rough summer as well.