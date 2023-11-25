How the Las Vegas Raiders can beat the Chiefs even if Maxx Crosby does not play
The Las Vegas Raiders take on Kansas City in Week 12, and here is how they can beat the Chiefs if Maxx Crosby does not play.
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet Sunday in a Week 12 matchup, in which Maxx Crosby has been officially ruled as “Doubtful”. Crosby hasn’t missed an NFL game in his career yet but is in jeopardy of that coming to an end after 77 games if he doesn’t play Sunday against the Chiefs.
He also has played literally all of the Raiders defensive snaps this season, except two, which were because the game was out of reach against the Giants and the Raiders had already won. So how can the Raiders beat the Chiefs without Crosby? Some say they can’t even beat them with him, so let’s take a look at how they can do even without him.
How the Raiders can beat the Chiefs if Crosby is out
Raiders first round draft pick rookie DE Tyree Wilson must step up in a BIG way
Raiders rookie first round draft pick DE Tyree Wilson has had a very slow start to his career, but if he can step it up Sunday in place of Crosby, he might start turning heads. So far, the 7th overall pick of the 2023 draft has only totaled 19 tackles (9 Solo, 10 assisted).
However, he also has 1.5 sacks on the season and one forced fumble. He has been a lot better defending the run game lately, but has still been highly underwhelming when it comes to rushing the quarterback, which is what they mainly drafted him for.
If he can step up in a big way on Sunday, that would be a great first step to upsetting the Chiefs, especially without Crosby.