How the Las Vegas Raiders can beat the Chiefs even if Maxx Crosby does not play
The Las Vegas Raiders take on Kansas City in Week 12, and here is how they can beat the Chiefs if Maxx Crosby does not play.
Can the Raiders win without Crosby?
The Raiders have a very, very tall task ahead of them on Sunday. Especially if Crosby will be out. But the biggest thing for them is the defense needs to continue playing solid with or without him, next man up regardless.
Much easier said than done, though.
They also need to feed Josh Jacobs the ball at least 20 times, it’s only right after all so he can feast on Thanksgiving weekend, and more importantly, it will help them win. The last thing I’ll say is obvious. Raiders’ rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell cannot turn the ball over. There is little to no room for error against the Chiefs. Feed Jacobs, keep the offense moving and scoring consistently and do not turn the ball over.
If the Raiders can do all of this, they may have a shot with or without Crosby to beat the Chiefs on Sunday.