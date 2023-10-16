Las Vegas Raiders who have been better than expected through 2023 Week 6
The Las Vegas Raiders have clawed their way back to .500 with two straight wins, and here are some players who have been better than expected.
By Brad Weiss
Entering Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders are suddenly starting to string together some wins. In Week 5, the Silver and Black held off the Green Bay Packers at home on Monday night football, setting up a short week before welcoming in the New England Patriots to Allegiant Stadium for a crucial AFC battle.
Looking at the injury reports heading into that game, the Raiders had a significant advantage, and early on, it looked like they would leave the Patriots in their wake. The Silver and Black got out to a 13-3 halftime lead despite a red-zone interception that would have given the team a 10-0 lead after their first two possessions.
As has been the case for most of the season, the Raiders defense bailed the team out after the interception, forcing a three-and-out, giving Las Vegas the ball back to put together their only touchdown drive of the game. In a season where the defense was predicted to struggle, and possibly get Patrick Graham fired, that side of the ball has been better than expected, with the offense failing to score 20 points in a game yet.
Here, we look at some players that have exceeded expectations for the Raiders so far in the 2023 NFL season.