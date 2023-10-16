Las Vegas Raiders who have been better than expected through 2023 Week 6
The Las Vegas Raiders have clawed their way back to .500 with two straight wins, and here are some players who have been better than expected.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders S Tre'von Moehrig
During his rookie season, former TCU defensive back Tre'Von Moehrig looked like the real deal, and someone who could help lead this Raiders secondary for years to come. He, alongside fellow rookie Nate Hobbs, gave Raider Nation cause for hope that finally the Raiders brought in defensive backs that would actually improve the team on that side of the ball.
Unfortunately, for both Moehrig and Hobbs, the 2022 season was a terrible one, as they both suffered sophomore slumps and were looked at as possible cut candidates this summer. While Hobbs looked good early in 2023, he has been injured as of late, so we will pass judgement on him at a later time, though Moehrig once again looks like the real deal once again.
On Sunday, Moehrig grabbed his second interception of the season, and for the most part, has really come alive playing alongside veteran addition, Marcus Epps. This is the player Raider Nation thought they would be getting for the long haul after his magnificent rookie season, and if he continues to progress this way, he could end up being one of the best young safeties in the game.