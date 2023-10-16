Las Vegas Raiders who have been better than expected through 2023 Week 6
The Las Vegas Raiders have clawed their way back to .500 with two straight wins, and here are some players who have been better than expected.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers
The biggest move of the 2022 offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders came at the wide receiver position, as they were able to orchestrate a trade for future Hall of Famer, Davante Adams. Since putting on the Silver and Black, Adams has been outstanding, and as the team has been inconsistent the last 1.5 seasons, he has brought it every week.
Last season, Mack Hollins was seen as the No. 2 wideout on the outside, and he put together a nice campaign in Las Vegas, getting a new contract with the Atlanta Falcons. To make up for his departure, the Raiders brought in former New England wideout Jakobi Meyers, and he has been one of the more consistent players on offense this season.
Meyers missed the Buffalo game due to injury, but in the five games he has played he has racked up 30 catches for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. That is tremendous production from a player who is second-fiddle to Adams in the passing game, but as we are seeing every week, he is a professional wide receiver who seems to find ways to impact the game in a positive way every time he steps onto the field.