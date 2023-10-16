Las Vegas Raiders who have been better than expected through 2023 Week 6
The Las Vegas Raiders have clawed their way back to .500 with two straight wins, and here are some players who have been better than expected.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders CB Amik Robertson
Another defensive back who went into the offseason as a possible cut candidate was Amik Robertson, despite him being the best cornerback on the field for the Raiders in 2022. Robertson did in fact make the 53-man roster out of camp, and through the first six games of the 2023 NFL season, the Raiders have to be happy he did.
While Nate Hobbs has struggled with injuries, as well as rookie Jakorian Bennett, it has been Robertson who has been the most consistent cornerback for the Raiders once again. Marcus Peters was brought in to lead this group this offseason, as he is a former All-Pro, but he has not been as consistent as Robertson has been.
Robertson does not have elite NFL size, and that forces teams to try and test him on a weekly basis. However, as the Green Bay Packers found out in Week 5, that is not a great decision, as Robertson is an elite athlete, and his game-saving interception helped springboard the Raiders to their current two-game winning streak.